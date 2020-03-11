Groups act as town hit by ‘foul’ H20

NOT UP TO SCRATCH: Brad Grogan from Stanthorpe Quality Meats and Granite Belt Water Relief's Russell Wantling discuss the poor quality of water in Stanthorpe.

WATER issues continue to persist on the Granite Belt with the poor quality forcing businesses and residents to seek donated water.

People have taken to social media to complain about the discoloured water coming out of the taps, which also has a strong chemical taste and smell.

Brad Grogan from Stanthorpe Quality Meats said he refused to use it on his product.

“You just can’t put it in the product, you just can’t. I don’t know what that’s going to do to my product,” Mr Grogan said.

Southern Downs Regional Council say the water meets Australian Drinking Water Guidelines but that hasn’t eased Mr Grogan’s concern.

“It might meet the guidelines … it’s meeting guidelines of a third world country though.

“This council should be supplying drinkable water. It’s not good enough.”

The business owner said he contacted council for an explanation, only to be “fobbed off”.

“Why don’t they come out and say ‘oh, here’s some water’.

“They never even offered. They just said ‘here’s a number for Granite Belt Water Relief, ring them’.

“They (council) fobbed me off and said they know about the issue, but couldn’t really do anything.

“It’s not up to the community people to be supplying us water.

“If those people who’ve been doing it for months and months now said one day they weren’t doing it anymore, where would the town be? There wouldn’t even be a town.”

Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling said he’s been inundated with calls from people over the last few days seeking water.

“We’re supposed to help the rural people but we’re allowed to help anyone who is drought affected so in this case we can.

“We’re hearing people with allergies are having a lot of issues with the water too,” Mr Wantling said.

Despite the recent rain, they’ve still been getting water deliveries daily.

“You’ve got to stay in front of it,” Mr Grogan said.

Granite Belt Water Relief is located on the New England Highway, Applethorpe.

Granite Belt Drought Assist at Walsh Drive are also providing water to residents.