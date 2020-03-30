Menu
THEY’LL BE BACK: Granite Belt Choir members performing in the Musical Quiet Hour at St Paul's Anglican Church during this year’s Apple & Grape Festival.
Group plans to return to the stage ‘with a vengeance’

Saavanah Bourke
30th Mar 2020 12:19 PM
GRANITE Belt Choir will return to the stage as soon as possible, choir president Bill Welch says.

Suspending rehearsals immediately after the success of this year’s Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, Mr Welch said the group would be back.

“The choir has not ceased to function. We are in regular contact with members and will come back as strong as ever when we can,” he said.

Public relations officer Leonie Welch said the large majority of elderly members motivated the decision.

“We were very concerned about the number of visitors that had been to our region during the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival and many of them that had contact with our members,” she said.

The group members, who would meet every Wednesday night to rehearse, have not been able to put their vocal melodies together since the final day of festivities.

“It is disappointing for the members. For some of them this is the only thing they have.”

Following the success of the festival, the group raised more than $400 for Stanthorpe Anglican Church.

