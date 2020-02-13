Group makes self confidence a priority

A GROUP aimed to build confidence and improve public speaking is providing an opportunity to get involved.

Stanthorpe Toastmasters Club will be holding an introduction public speaking course, giving members who are interested in joining an insight into the group.

The group doesn’t only target public speaking according to president Logan Steele, who said it also aims to build up self-confidence.

“It’s not just full of people who are brilliant at public speaking, we all have different strengths and weaknesses.

“We are all here to help each other build up those weaknesses and those strengths,” Mr Steele said.

The international group operates worldwide, all with the same mission to help people with their communication and leadership skills.

“It helps everyone in day to day life.

“It’s a very supportive group and everyone leaves feeling very really good about themselves,” Mr Steele said.

Membership vice president Keith Barnett said the key to improving comes from providing constructive criticism.

“We never criticise anyone because that’s the last thing people want.

“It’s a very positive environment and everyone always leaves having learnt something,” Mr Barnett said.

All the information about the upcoming public speaking course will discussed at an information evening.

The evening will ne held at Stanthorpe RSL on February 20 from 6:30pm.

For more information visit Stanthorpe Toastmasters Club on Facebook.