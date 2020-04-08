GROUNDED: Stunning images reveal Brisbane Airport’s shutdown

BRISBANE Airport has been repurposed to accommodate up to 100 grounded aircraft at no cost in response to coronavirus travel restrictions.

While remaining open to service arriving and departing passenger flights, freight traffic, and emergency services, the airport has heavily reduced its operation capacity.

Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said BNE has focused their core activities in order to accommodate for the needs of the industry throughout the crisis.

This included bringing forward the decommissioning of the cross runway to accommodate additional parking space for grounded aircraft free of charge.

"The cross runway was to be decommissioned in May as part of the Operational Readiness and Testing program for Brisbane's new runway, but in these unprecedented times it was crucial that we do everything we can to support our airline partners, so we brought this process forward," he said.

"We have created an additional 10 dedicated parking zones to accommodate the increased demand."

Aircraft have been parked in an orderly fashion for regular maintenance and easy accessibility to cater for demand.

"It is more important than ever before that we keep the lights on and the front door to Queensland open, and we are committed to working with all our partners during this unprecedented time to support the community and work towards recovery."

"Despite the challenges we're all currently facing, we should remain confident that recovery will come and that we must be ready to not only return to normal, but to prosper."

"Brisbane Airport is confident and standing ready to support the many industries reliant on 24/7 connectivity across Australia and the globe."

