STRONGER THAN EVER: Stanthorpe Hospital nurses with the hamper of goodies donated by Spano's IGA.
News

Grocery store hops to hospital frontline for Easter surprise

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
13th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
IN A festive season where many families were separated by safety precautions or by extended hours for essential workers, those on our hospital frontline have been given a bundle of support from one Southern Downs business.

Frank Spano, who owns Spano's IGA, said the of eggs, hot cross buns and other sweet treats to all hospitals where a supermarket branch was a way to treat those hard workers keeping the community safe and informed.

"We wanted to give back to people who are also feeling the strain," he said.

"They might be unable to spend time with the family and are working longer hours, facing a lot of stress, answering questions from the public and they deserve a treat."

Mr Spano said supermarkets themselves were working around to clock to provide services to customers and this Easter was particularly difficult for all essential staff.

"It's a good opportunity to give back to the community, and give some Easter joy on a day which is challenging for everyone at the moment, "he said.

"Even though we're a multi-store operation, we are a local business and supporting local is something we believe passionately in.

"After fires and drought and now this, it shows the community spirit still exists and is stronger than ever in these townships."

