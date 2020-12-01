Grim reminder: Border could close again in 24hrs

Eager Sydneysiders and Victorians confused by daylight saving jumped have jumped the gun and tried to enter Queensland an hour earlier than they were allowed to.

Gold Coast top cop Mark Wheeler revealed there was a queue of about 40 vehicles at the Coolangatta checkpoint at midnight on Monday, an hour before the border reopened.

"Queensland had one last win - we held them out for another hour," he joked to reporters at a media conference at the now dismantled Coolangatta checkpoint on Tuesday morning.

Supt Wheeler said about 200 border cops who had acted as Queensland's 'first line of defence' against COVID and 'smashed the curve' would return to normal duties.

Workers and police remove barriers at the border between NSW and Queensland as it re opens at Miles Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

"We now want to see them smash crime and stop road trauma and that's what's going to happen from now on in," he said.

Supt Wheeler said police hoped the Queensland border closure was 'an historical event that we never see again in our lifetime'.

But he said the checkpoints could be reactivated within 24 hours if the State Government decided they were again needed to control another outbreak of COVID-19.

Supt Wheeler also presented a junior police cap, shirt and toy police dog to a 4-year-old local girl who brought Lifesaver lollies to officers on the border every day with her grandmother to thank them for keeping Queenslanders safe.

