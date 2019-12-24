Grill’d workers ‘to be paid more’

Grill'd workers look set to get a New Year pay rise.

Grill'd workers look set to get a New Year pay rise.

Grill'd will reportedly pay workers more from January next year following wage theft revelations, an insider told news.com.au.

Workers at the burger chain look set to get paid more per hour, as well as getting time and a half rates if they work on public holidays or past 10pm.

Grill'd revised public holiday rates. Picture: Supplied

The existing enterprise agreement sees a 20-year-old Grill'd staffer paid $19.50 an hour, as long as they're not on the traineeship. Those staff members are only going to be paid a few cents more if they're a trainee.

Existing wage rates at Grill'd.

Under the new agreement, these workers would receive $22.05 an hour.

Similar changes apply to all other age groups, as seen in the image below:

New Grill'd wage rates for those who are not trainees.

The pay rise comes just weeks after the healthy burger joint was exposed underpaying workers through the guise of an accredited traineeship program.

New pay rates for school leavers.

A former Grill'd worker told news.com.au she lost out on $4300 as a result of being forced to go through the burger chain's taxpayer-funded training program.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stephenson, who has worked at Grill'd for two years, says he does not get penalty rates for working evenings or the weekends just a flat rate of $18.50 an hour.

"One of the reasons I'm paid so little is because Grill'd pressured me to do a dodgy traineeship. It's just an excuse to pay me trainee wages," the 23-year-old said.

"These traineeships are a joke. The 'skills' you're taught are basic things you're already learning on the job, like how to clean up the store at the end of a shift. But if you don't do the traineeship, you don't get to work at Grill'd."

Grill’d founder Simon Crowe issued a message to staff in November ahead of an upcoming media expose. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Ninety-two per cent of 370 current and former Grill'd workers surveyed in 2018 by an Australian University Union student group reportedly said the traineeship wasn't worth it.

Yet more than 750 Grill'd employees have completed their qualifications in the past 12 months, with 31 per cent of the company's staff listed as trainees, a spokeswoman said.

"We are proud of our traineeship program and that our team members continually win nationally recognised customer service accolades as a result of their training," a Grill'd spokeswoman told AAP earlier this month.

"Our traineeship program has provided qualifications and a pathway for thousands of Australians across hospitality and other industries."

The fast food chain changed its pay rates in 2015 after public backlash when a worker launched legal action claiming she was sacked for asking for fair pay.