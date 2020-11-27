Grieving daughter bashes aunt who blamed her for mum’s death

An Andergrove woman assaulted her aunty and damaged her car. Photo: File

A GRIEVING daughter assaulted her aunty and smashed her car with a sledgehammer after the woman sent her a text message blaming her for her mother's suicide.

At Mackay District Court, Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Joslyn Marie Querro acted excessively after her aunty made the comment.

The text message from her aunty stated the Querro's mother died by suicide because of how she was treated, especially by her daughter.

Ms O'Rourke told the court Querro went to the house the woman was staying at that day, entered the house and assaulted her, dealing a number of blows.

The court heard Querro then grabbed a sledgehammer and damaged her aunt's car.

Ms O'Rourke said the woman suffered bruising and bleeding to her ear because of the assault in December last year.

"While the comments were no doubt extremely hurtful, she acted excessively and wrongly in the circumstances," Ms O'Rourke said.

Querro pleaded guilty to three charges including burglary paired with common assault, as well as assault occasioning bodily harm.

They were all labelled domestic violence offences.

Ms O'Rourke said the 20-year-old woman had previously been sentenced to 80 hours' community service for two common assault charges earlier that same year.

The Crown noted she had performed well during her community service.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan told the court Querro's mother had a long-term mental illness and Querro lived primarily with her father and grandparents throughout her life.

Mr McLennan said the Andergrove woman had an open invitation to enter her grandparents' house, the home she went into to assault her aunty.

The court heard the assault came three months after her mother died by suicide, which left Querro devastated.

Mr McLennan said Querro had been seeking help for mental health challenges.

Mr McLennan asked Judge Julie Dick to consider not recording a conviction as Querro was young and interested in becoming a teacher aide or social worker.

Judge Dick decided not to record a conviction, but told Querro she went too far grabbing the sledgehammer and damaging the car.

She acknowledged the text her aunty sent about her mother was designed to make Querro suffer.

"The courts and the law take very seriously someone being in a home and being attacked, they don't see it coming," Judge Dick said.

"In a civilised society we can't just let people go around and hit other people when they get upset, there are other ways that could have been handled."

Judge Dick said she wanted to keep Querro on the straight and narrow, so she sentenced her to 12 months' probation with no convictions recorded.

Querro was also ordered to pay $792 restitution for the damage to the car.

Crisis support information:

• Lifeline 13 11 14

• Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

• Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800

• MensLine 1300 78 99 78