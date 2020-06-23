Menu
OPEN DOORS: Vic Pennisi stood outside the Greymare facility to shut down rumours yesterday.
News

Greymare residents back new measure to stop illegal dumping

Tessa Flemming
23rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
GREYMARE residents have supported a mayoral push to “set the record straight” about the future of the district’s unsupervised bin compound.

In a council video, released yesterday afternoon, Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi made an impassioned plea for residents to stop listening to hearsay that the compound could be shut down.

“I was elected on a platform of trust, transparency and open doors and so far I’ve kept my promise to you,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Don’t let rumours and misinformation drive a wedge between you and me.”

According to Cr Pennisi, in 2018 council adopted a new waste management strategy, but nowhere did it include closing the Greymare facility.

In fact, back then, a suggestion had been made to man the compound to reduce the “risks” of illegal dumping and uncontrolled littering — something which Greymare resident Denis Ryan said had been a concern over the years.

“It is abused a bit, people don’t always do the right thing there,” he said.

“The fact that it is locked and not everyone has a key means it’s known for people to throw stuff over the fence, and because of the amount of daily use it gets, it often becomes overfilled and that is a problem.

“I’m right behind the mayor … make people do the right thing.”

Without a compound, Mr Ryan said residents would have to drive to the supervised Pratten facility — a 30 minute trip each way.

“It’s not like a trip through town on the direct highway, it’s on the backroads and you have to be careful, especially if you have rubbish on,” he said.

“If the compound were to close, we’d go back to doing it on our properties ourselves and then there’s not one dump but several.”

Cr Pennisi said any change to the legislation would not be done without community consultation.

“We will make our decisions with you, not without you,” he said.

It comes after SDRC discovered millions worth of illegal asbestos dumping near Dalveen in May.

