Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Travel

Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

by Greg Stolz
10th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS trying to cross the Queensland border before it reopens at noon are being turned around.

Visiting the border checkpoint at Coolangatta, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a 'quite substantial' number of vehicles had been turned around.

They include grey nomads towing caravans in vehicles with NSW plates.

"Some are trying to get through before midday," Ms Carroll said.

 

"Unfortunately sorry that cannot happen. They are being turned around and really everyone has to abide by the rules."

Ms Carroll said 700 vehicles had been turned around at the border up until late Thursday.

She said some motorists had failed to download the new border declaration passes and police and SES volunteers were assisting them at the checkpoints.

 

 

Originally published as Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

More Stories

Show More
border reopening editors picks grey nomads queensland border tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe’s staggering SPER debt revealed

        premium_icon Stanthorpe’s staggering SPER debt revealed

        News How the multi-million SPER debt of the Southern Downs stacks up.

        Popular markets make big comeback

        premium_icon Popular markets make big comeback

        News The easing of coronavirus restrictions means the return of the Markets in the...

        Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        premium_icon Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        News "I’ve asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays"

        Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        premium_icon Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        Council News Professionals are on the way to change how the region gets an edge over its...