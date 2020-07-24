Menu
WE’LL BE BACK: Gremlins pledge football will return to the region, despite the season not going ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.
Gremlins pledge to bring footy back to the region

Emily Clooney
24th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Stanthorpe Gremlins have vowed to return rugby league to the region next season after coronavirus restrictions stopped play in 2020.

The renewed commitment comes after a report was released by the Australian Sports Foundation suggesting one in four community sporting organisations would struggle to bounce back post-COVID.

Stanthorpe Rugby League Club president Lindsay Adams said the club was confident there would be no financial impact from this season.

“We’ll be fine going into next year, and we’re super optimistic that everything will be cleared by then,” he said.

“I know all the clubs are struggling, hurting, are upset and annoyed this happened but there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Warwick and District Junior Rugby League officials moved to cancel the season in June, when uncertainty was at its peak.

While the club’s 150 junior players and 25 seniors will be without a field this year, Hatch is hopeful all will return in season 2021.

“It’s definitely a concern,” he said.

“It’s something the club will have to work proactively to get (the players) fired up to come back.

“But it’s a challenge for all clubs, it’s the same everywhere.”

Unsure whether the new season will be plagued by virus restrictions, Hatch is relying on the community’s passion for the game and dedicated volunteers to come back.

“It’s always a struggle every year but we’re lucky we’ve got quite a good volunteer base – we’re not flushed, but it’s more than average,” he said.

“We’re just here to offer the kids an opportunity to play and that’s our main role.”

