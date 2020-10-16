Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
16th Oct 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trial has begun for a man accused of fatally shooting Gregory Armstrong, who vanished more than 23 years ago and whose body has never been found.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Mr Carmichael is accused of shooting Mr Armstrong in the head at the Jew Hole, a recreation area on Big Tuan Creek 40km south of Maryborough, on or about May 7, 1997.

 

Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong, 30, was allegedly shot in the head on May 7, 1997.

 

The Crown has alleged Mr Armstrong was shot by Mr Carmichael in the presence of three other men, including Shane Josefski, Laurie Canavan and Alfred Canavan, who are expected to give evidence early next week.

Mr Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide Street, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7 and he was reported missing by his landlord days later.

His body has never been found despite multiple searches.

Police scoured parts of the Tuan Forest in September 2018 after receiving a tip-off from witnesses.

The judge-only trial is being heard before Justice Peter Applegarth and up to 10 witnesses will be called to give evidence.

The trial is expected to finish early next week.

Originally published as Greg Armstrong cold case murder trial begins

More Stories

cold case crime murder murder trial queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Premium Content SDRC councillor gives apology for outspoken comment

        Council News ‘If I believe somebody has failed in their job, I will also tell you that you have failed.”

        WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Premium Content WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Travel This new Granite Belt tourism option is making sure furry friends can wine and dine...

        Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Whats On Artists, workshops and more: Find out why this inaugural Warwick event is bringing...

        Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Premium Content Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Politics ELECTION: Two water projects launch as election debate wages over future water...