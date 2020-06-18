Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele
Politics

Greens back defunding police as motion passes

by Clare Armstrong
18th Jun 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Greens have voted against a motion condemning calls to defund essential police forces in Australia.

Coalition Senators Matt Canavan, Perrin Davey, Jim Molan and Dean Smith co-sponsored a motion in the Senate on Thursday recognising the "hard work, dedication and sacrifice" of the more than 80,000 state and federal police officers in Australia.

The motion condemned "those calling for the defunding of our essential police forces" including NSW Greens Legislative Councillor David Shoebridge.

Jim Molan was a co-sponsor of the motion. Picture Kym Smith
Jim Molan was a co-sponsor of the motion. Picture Kym Smith


It also recognised that in 2018-19 more than 9,000 police officers were injured in the line of duty throughout Australia, which was "more than one officer every hour".

The motion passed 52 to 8 with only The Greens voting against.

Greens Senator Nick McKim. Picture: Tracey Nearmy
Greens Senator Nick McKim. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

Greens Senator Nick McKim said defunding police was about "justice reinvestment".

"The calls to defund the police is actually a call for increased funding into social supports," he said.

"Things like housing, things like education, things like child care, things that are genuine public goods."

 

 

Originally published as Greens back defunding police as motion passes

As was Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. Picture: Mick Tsikas
As was Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. Picture: Mick Tsikas

More Stories

editors picks greens party police funding politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Donations saving community lives

        premium_icon Donations saving community lives

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist’s shed clearance sale proceedings have been donated back into the community.

        Man pleads guilty to assaulting former SDRC CEO David Keenan

        premium_icon Man pleads guilty to assaulting former SDRC CEO David Keenan

        Crime The 61-year-old told the court he acted out of frustration, after six years of...

        Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        premium_icon Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        Business Liberty Sanders has started a business, inspired by her daughter

        CRIME WRAP: Worrying spike in break and enters

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Worrying spike in break and enters

        News Stanthorpe Police say one particular area of town has seen an unwanted escalation...