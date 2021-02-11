Menu
IN COURT: The Stanthorpe man was caught arranging supplies and/or inquiries on more than 30 occasions. Picture: supplied
GREENED OUT: Man deals weed 30+ times to feed own habit

Jessica Paul
11th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A Stanthorpe man claimed he only dealt drugs to feed his own addiction after he was busted selling marijuana more than 30 times within months.

Nathan John Flood’s dealings were first uncovered when his car was pulled over in a routine police check on May 7, where he had 7g of marijuana stashed under the driver’s seat.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 20-year-old’s phone messages revealed he supplied or offered to supply the drug 34 times between December, 2018 and July, 2019.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said police then raided an Amiens home on July 29 last year, where they found four marijuana seedlings in the kitchen.

Sgt de Lissa said the search also uncovered a bong made from a milk bottle, a grinder, scales, scissors, and clipseal bags.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client was only dealing marijuana to a small circle of friends in amounts worth $50 – $150, using any profits to feed his own addiction.

Ms Hine added he turned to drugs after losing his farmhand job due to the drought, but had now stayed clean for close to a year with the support of his family.

Flood pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an item used in the commission of an offence.

Flood was placed on 18 months’ probation and no conviction was recorded.

