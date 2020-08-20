Green jobs boom to employ 28,505 North QLD workers

Cartoonist Harry Bruce thought Dawson MP George Christensen would have a bit of trouble with the 48 clean energy projects proposed in a new report by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

Cartoonist Harry Bruce thought Dawson MP George Christensen would have a bit of trouble with the 48 clean energy projects proposed in a new report by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

A GREEN energy boom could power just under 400,000 north Queensland homes by the next decade.

An Australian Conservation Foundation report estimated the northeastern region - which includes Townsville, Mackay and Charters Towers - would become the state's second biggest clean energy hot spot if pipeline projects were approved.

The report assessed 40 energy projects committed since 2015, with a dozen set in the north east region.

If completed, the conservation found clean energy would power an estimated 393,496 homes from Isaac Regional Council to Cassowary Coast Regional Council.

Issac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker at the Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm, one of 48 projects that could turn the north east into a green energy powerhouse.

The power push would also generate 2216 new renewables construction jobs, as the large-scale projects move through the development pipeline.

The region was betting heavily on solar power, with all 12 of the north eastern pipeline projects reliant on the sun.

ACF said the region would benefit from the state's biggest green jobs boom if it started chasing a diverse power mix.

"Projects proposed for northeast Queensland have the potential to create the greatest employment, involving a mix of hydro, solar, wind and a small amount of bioenergy," the report said.

The approval of 36 energy projects would create 28,505 north eastern construction jobs over the next 15 years.

ACF said solar power would employ 10,581 people, hyrdo electricity could provide a further 11,304 people with work, while wind and bioenergy would create 6589 and 32 jobs in the region.

ACF said ongoing developments in solar and wind technology would create incentives to repower the plants after 20 years.

"This would create an ongoing cycle of construction activity and employment beyond the initial 15-year program outlined here."

Adani CEO Lucas Dow and Adani Renewables Manager Ian Sedgman visiting the Rugby Run Solar Farm, one of 48 projects projected to turn the north east into a green energy powerhouse.

Nor th east renewable energy projects committed or contracted since 2015

Clare Solar Farm: 100 megawatts

Haughton Solar Farm: 100MW

Clermont Solar Farm: 75MW

Rugby Run Solar Farm: 65MW

Middlemount Solar Farm: 34MW

Ross River Solar Farm: 116MW

Sun Metals: 124.4MW

Daydream Solar Farm: 150MW

Hamilton Solar Farm: 57.5MW

Hayman Solar Farm: 50MW

Collinsville Solar Farm: 42.5MW

Whitsunday Solar Farm: 57.5MW

The Urannah Dam, west of Mackay, could produce 3600 megawatts of power if completed.

Nor th east development pipeline for renewable energy projects proposed

Burdekin Solar Farm (Cleangen): 140 megawatts

Clare Solar Farm 2: 45MW

Haughton Solar Farm Stage 2: 400MW

Koberinga Solar Farm: 55MW

Majors Creek (Woodstock): 200MW

Burdekin Hydro Power Station: 50MW

Mount Leyshon pumped hydro: 20MW

Pentland Bioenergy project: 16MW

Blair Athol Solar Farm: 60MW

Broadlea Solar Farm: 100MW

Broadsound Solar Farm: 392MW

Clarke Creek Solar Farm-Pac Hydro: 315MW

Clarke Creek Wind-Solar Lacour Energy: 400MW

Clarke Creek Wind-Solar Lacour Energy: 800MW

Coppabella Wind Farm: 70MW

Dyno Nobel Moranbah renewable hydrogen: 210MW

Dysart 2 Solar Farm: 130MW

Dysart solar farm: 100MW

Fiery Creek Wind Farm: 70MW

Lotus Creek Wind Farm: 250MW

Nebo Solar Farm: 80MW

North Creek Wind Project: 330MW

Rugby Run Stage 2: 105MW

Glenella Solar Farm: 30MW

Mirani Solar Farm: 60MW

Paget Solar Farm: 20.6MW

Urannah Renewable Energy Hub: 1500MW

Urannah Renewable Energy Hub: 1300MW

Urannah Renewable Energy Hub: 800MW

Bluewater Solar farm: 102MW

Rollingstone Solar Farm: 110MW

Yabulu Solar Farm: 40MW

Collinsville North Solar: 100MW

Collinsville Solar Stage 2: 36MW

Gumlu Solar Farm: 60MW

Kelsey Creek Solar Farm (North Queensland): 50MW