‘Green drought’: Spirits bolstered but tough road remains

MORE NEEDED: Chris Wren from Wrens Valley Produce says the region needs plenty more rain if it's to break the drought.

THE moods of Granite Belt farmers have been significantly bolstered in recent weeks after some long-awaited rain.

While smiles have returned to faces, it hasn’t changed the outlook for a lot of growers.

“It’s a short to medium term reprieve but certainly not a long term end to the drought,” Rosemary Hill’s Angus Ferrier said.

“It has not filled dams and has not, and cannot, undo the last 18 months of stress on tree crops and three to four months for seasonal veges.

“You can’t undo the hurt over one weekend,” Mr Ferrier said.

The stone fruit grower has already wrapped his season but still holds concerns for the next.

“I can’t speak for apple and tomato growers. I think the damage is done for apple growers.

“It has been a nice change in the weather pattern, but the drought is not broken,” Mr Ferrier said.

For Chris Haynes at Bent and Haynes Farm, it’ll be a few months before he decides whether to push ahead with a crop next season.

“The end of May we’ll start deciding on next season and whether we’ll be planting in September.

“We’ve got a bit of a spring in the step and a bit more confidence for next season.

“But we’re still a long way of having any stored water.”

The farm opted not to plant this season, with Mr Haynes focusing on his new store, Howard Trade Centre.

The drought forced his hand into diversifying outside of farm production.

“We’re still not out of the woods at the farm. But in saying that, even as far as the shop goes, people have noticeably been a lot more positive after the rain we’ve had.”

If the rain continues, and there is anything near approaching drought-breaking downpours, Chris Wren from Wrens Valley Produce is hoping he’ll be able to plant in August.

“We’re in full caretaker mode at the moment,” Mr Wren said.

“The window closed to plant any crops. So we’ll just keep the farm in order and maybe get ready to go again and plant in August possibly.

“We really can’t make any of those decisions until dams are full though.

“Right now we’re just sort of buying some time and thinking what we’ll do if and when these things happen.”

The forecast is promising Mr Wren suggests.

He believes Saturday to Monday has potential to deliver some decent rain.

“But we need 50-60mm for three to four days and then maybe we might start to see changes then.

“What we’ve had has definitely lifted peoples spirits … to see a bit of green grass.

“I’ve heard it bandied around that we’re now in a ‘green drought’.

“It’s made the place look beautiful but we’re a long way off it being drought breaking rain,” Mr Wren said.