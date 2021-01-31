‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

SHEEP COUNTRY: Despite growing concerns, Prime Lamb Steward Jim Mitchell and shearer Danny Aspinall say the Southern Downs is built for the industry at this 2021 Stanthorpe Show.

SHEEP COUNTRY: Despite growing concerns, Prime Lamb Steward Jim Mitchell and shearer Danny Aspinall say the Southern Downs is built for the industry at this 2021 Stanthorpe Show.

Sheep demonstrations may be all fun and games at the Stanthorpe Show but experts warn a looming crisis lies beneath the industry.

Shearer Danny Aspinall said many older shearers were ageing out of the career but without a younger generation taking up mantle the sector was in the midst of a major shortage.

“We’ve got to get the younger ones coming along,” he said.

“I’m going on 74 and one of the last to get out of shearing.

“The demand is there but the mines wrecked it. All the young brothers that did learn to shear, found it a bit hard to get into consistent work and when the mines came in doubling their money, they left.”

Mr Aspinall said it was just one issue reflective of the greater struggles pressing upon the Granite Belt sheep industry.

According to him, many producers were still finding it hard to get back into the market after drought destocking.

“Prices are high across all sheep- it doesn’t matter if it is an old fat ewe or a lamb,” he said.

It was something prime lamb steward Jim Mitchell could attest to, fearing it could pose long term repercussions.

“We’re talking $200 to $300 for ewes. If you start talking a couple of decks, you’re looking at big money,” he said.

“If you can get $200 for a sheep you’re going to sell it. You’re not going to hang onto it to get more stock in a few years’ time.

“Then once you go out of sheep, you’re not going to go back into it.”

It may explain why entry numbers remained in short stock this year despite rain or a “green drought” as Mr Mitchell termed it.

The ingenious sheep display, a section to fill the void of sheep entries, returned for its second year as stock remains low

Past winner James Massey said competition was impossible to see and not to reflect on the stronghold Granite Belt sheep producers once were.

“To see the lamb competition, is for me, sad,” he said.

“I’ve competed in that, I’ve won that. In the 80s, we were one of the strongest in fat lamb production.”

But on a property overlooking Storm King Dam, he also knew the reality of Stanthorpe’s ceaseless drought more than most.

“You’d swear it’s a paddock with a dam in it,” he said of Stanthorpe’s main water supply.

‘We see those semi trailers coming in every day and wonder how long can they keep carting the water in.

“It’s a pretty daunting sort of thing.”

Sheep farmers brought in their best for the 2021 Stanthorpe Show.

Still, councillor and long-term fruit and vegetable judge Stephen Tancred warned it wasn’t all grim news for show farmers, with a marked return in produce display entries this year.

“Last year was terrible, we had a lot of categories that didn’t have any entries,” he said.

“But this year it’s all good quality and very competitive. The quality of produce is excellent and visitors are now able to get a good feel for what we do have.

“A show is a chance to show off, to brag and to celebrate.”