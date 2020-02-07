Menu
Green Day are coming to Australia on their Hella Mega Tour.
Music

Green Day announce massive Oz tour

7th Feb 2020 8:45 AM

This morning three of the biggest acts in rock music - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, have announced they will be heading to Australia to tour here together for the first time ever on The Hella Mega Tour later this year.

The stadium tour kicks off on November 8 at Perth's HBF Park, before heading to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 11, followed by Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on November 14 and concluding in Brisbane on November 17 at Suncorp Stadium.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am on Friday, February 14.

The news comes on the same day Green Day, who have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, release their thirteenth studio album Father Of All …

Green Day in 2020.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, AND WEEZER - HELLA MEGA AUSTRALIAN STADIUM TOUR

Special guest: The Beths

HBF Park, Perth : Sunday, November 8

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne : Wednesday, November 11

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney : Saturday, November 14

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane : Tuesday, November 17

For complete tour info head to livenation.com .

