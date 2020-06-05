GREAT SHOT: Club to receive funding for new courts

A LONGTIME dream has turned into a reality for the Stanthorpe Netball Association, welcoming funding to construct a new multipurpose court.

Club president Natalie Vedelago said it’s the news they have been waiting for.

“This has been a very long time coming,” Ms Vedelago said.

“We have been working on this for the last four years or so – so to finally see it unfolding is amazing.

“We couldn’t be happier.”

The old courts on Mcgregor Park will be getting a much-needed facelift, with Ms Vedelago hoping the new and improved courts will be up and running by the start 2021 netball season.

“We are still in the process of getting all the official paperwork through, but construction will start as soon as possible.”

Playing and training between courts at both Stanthorpe State High and St Joseph’s School, Ms Vedelago said she is looking forward to having a permanent home ground.

“We are so grateful to the schools for letting us use their courts for the time being, but it hasn’t been ideal.”

The club’s new courts are hoped to be completed by early 2021.

The courts won’t only benefit both players and members, but the community also.

“We have had so much hardship over these last few years and this is a big positive for the community and our association. This is giving our players the best opportunity to reach their highest potential.”

The club’s new addition is one of 19 projects funded from the fourth round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the $150,850 to build the club’s new multipurpose courts will play a vital role in the growth of the region.

“You can ask any rural community and they will tell you how important top-notch sports facilities are,” Mr Littleproud said.

“These upgrades will enable the Stanthorpe Netball Association to hold regular training sessions and local and regional competitions which bring visitors to the Granite Belt.

“That’s a boost for hotels, restaurants and tourism.”

He said while this is not only welcomed news for the club and the community, job seekers will also benefit.

“These projects are about improving our infrastructure, services, creating jobs and expanding opportunities to build on and diversify the community’s economic base,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Whether it’s agriculture, education or events and tourism.

“This means more work for local tradies and businesses such as local hardware stores.

“There has been good rainfall in the regions this year but it takes more than one or two storms to get through drought and that’s why this funding is so important – to improve our public assets, kickstart local economies and bring the community together.”