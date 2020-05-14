‘Great changes’ ahead for players on the green

GOLF: Players will 'significant changes' when they take to the green on Saturday, with the first step of the coronavirus recovery in place.

Stanthorpe Golf Club secretary Nita Thouard said as gatherings increased to 10 people, groups of four players were now allowed.

"This is a great change for us," Thouard said.

"Playing in groups of four is how we would normally operate before all of this.

"It will be nice returning to that familiarity," she said.

Thouard said Saturday's change will make it easier to manage groups of players and the recent increase in members.

"There have been several new members in the last couple of weeks, so we are thrilled about that.

"They are all liking the sport which is great."

As guidelines plan to gradually ease in the coming months, Thouard said losing members to other sports wasn't a concern at all.

"The more sports that are being played is great news for the town.

"We have always had members who play various sports. If some of them go back to other sports that is fine but if they choose to do more than one that is fine too."

Thouard said while step two wouldn't affect the club as such, they would be holding out for step three when their clubhouse had the possibility of re-opening again.

"We'll look forward to that prospect because people can come and support the club from a bar point of view.

"At the moment we have no congregations or presentations of any type."

"We are coping really well with the current guidelines.

"We are still allowed to continue golf which is the main thing."