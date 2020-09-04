Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
News

Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

by Erin Lyons
4th Sep 2020 6:22 AM

An 11-year-old girl has not been seen for three days after vanishing from her Bathurst home, in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Police are now calling on the public to help find Tahlia Hinchcliffe who was last seen at a home on William St about 7.30pm Tuesday.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called when the young girl failed to return.

Tahlia's family and police hold grave concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Tahlia is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

The 11-year-old also has ties to the Bathurst, Dubbo and Kelso areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bathurst missing girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree to new definitions of COVID-19 “hot spots” in a bid to open borders, with $2.35 billion as well as food supplies at risk.

        NAMED: Drug trafficker offered underage girls drugs for sex

        Premium Content NAMED: Drug trafficker offered underage girls drugs for sex

        Crime He preyed on three 14-year-old girls, offering them drugs for sex.

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drug dealers

        Premium Content NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drug dealers

        News The people convicted of supplying drugs to the Granite Belt community.

        ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Premium Content ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Sport The dark horses in the competition have solidified their place in the Toowoomba...