GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

Marian woman Kiya Durbridge found two kingfisher birds glued to the sign at Cathu State Forrest.

A MARIAN woman discovered a twisted attack on two native animals in a state forest.

Kiya Durbridge was helping a friend on a cattle property bordering Cathu State Forest when they noticed two tiny birds perched on the park entrance.

"There were two little kingfisher birds glued to the sign," she said.

The birds, each barely bigger than a tennis ball, had been stuck down with dirt bike tire filler, Mrs Durbridge said.

One of the tortured birds had died before help arrived, she said.

Mrs Durbridge said the "defenceless" bird, glued to the post, was easy pickings a predator.

"It could have been picked alive by a hawk," she said.

Park rangers helped them rescue the second traumatised bird, Mrs Durbridge said.

"We cut around its feet and it was able to be released," she said.

"It had no idea what was going on, or what we were doing.

"It was clearly distressed."

Mrs Durbridge said she was sickened by the capture and torture of the two birds.

"How does a group of people come up with this?" she said.

"How long did they sit here and watch these birds?

"How could you see these beautiful little feathers and cute face and do that?

"I'm just disgusted."

And she is not alone, with landowners around Cathu similarly appalled by the abuse, she said.

After sharing her story on Facebook, Mrs Durbridge said she has learned more about the extent of Mackay's rampant animal abuse.

"One woman said there were some children throwing baby ducks at rocks at The Gooseponds," she said.

"It really worries me about the society we're in."