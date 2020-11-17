Menu
Crime

GRAPHIC: Couple slammed for animal mistreatment

by SAM FLANAGAN
17th Nov 2020 4:07 PM
A Townsville couple have been fined $7000 and banned from owning animals for four years after three horses were found malnourished in their care.

Anthony and Tania Smith were each fined $3,500 and prohibited from owning animals for four years after pleading guilty to charges relating to failing to feed and failing to treat injuries.

Just one year ago two Townsville horses were rescued from the couple in terrible condition.

A third horse, Pixie, had to be put down after being found in such poor condition.

Pixie had to be put down after being found in such a poor state.

But after 12 months of care, Baby and Rory have now bounced back to full health and are ready for a new home.

The pair have been signed over to the RSPCA and are ready for their forever paddock.

The state Rory used to be in.

Baby, a three-year-old quarter horse mare and Rory, an eleven-year-old thoroughbred gelding, have been in foster care at Majors Creek near Townsville since November 27, 2019.

Foster carer Yvette Kelly said Baby and Rory were beautiful horses and very friendly.

"Rory is an absolute sweetheart and they both come running for food. Baby is a quick learner but she hasn't actually been broken in yet. But she has huge potential," Ms Kelly said.

RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said the pair deserved a loving home.

"We're hoping they can be rehomed together. They've been through a lot," Mr Beatty said.

"We're tremendously grateful to Yvette and it's outcomes like these that make it all worthwhile."

Rory has improved out of sight.

If anyone is interested in adopting Baby and Rory they can put in an expression of interest online. Simply go to www.adoptapet.com.au.

Yvette Kelly can be reached on 0448 237 842.

 

Baby is looking a lot healthier.

