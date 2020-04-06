Grant gets latest edition onto the shelves

LOOK OUT: The third edition of Eucalypts of the Granite Belt will benefit both our region and wildlife.

THE third edition of the book designed to help residents identify what eucalypts might be on their property will be hitting the shelves this week.

Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium Liz Bourne said the demand for the first two editions of Eucalypts of the Granite Belt was the motivator for another.

"There are hundreds of species of eucalypt, so this will help people narrow it down," Ms Bourne said.

"It has proved to be so popular.

"We have run out of copies for the first two editions so decided a third edition would be beneficial.

"Along the way we have added improvements and new information about our region's eucalypts."

The book will not only help people identify eucalypts on their property, but also provide information on the species distribution and ecology.

"With lots of photos and diagrams of the trees, their bark and buds, it will enable people to be able to distinguish particular species."

The book won't only help the identification of eucalypts, it will also assist in the protection of our region's wildlife species also.

"It would certainly help wildlife carers and others who want to keep our wildlife in the area," Ms Bourne said.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch agreed, saying the publication would be beneficial to the koala species.

"People can find out what trees they should be planting for the koalas in our region," Ms Balch said.

"There are a lot of wild ones out there so the more koala-friendly trees we can plant the better."

Ms Bourne said the publication became a reality thanks to a grant from Southern Downs Regional Council as part of the 'Grants to the Community' program.

"This is an enormous benefit in helping to raise community awareness about the local flora in our area," she said.

Eucalypts of the Granite Belt is available for sale from ­Stanthorpe Print N Copy and from Cherry Lane Nursery or by contacting the Consortium via email at rwc@granite-net.com.au or by phone on 4683 6374.