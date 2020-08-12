Menu
Grant Denyer to welcome third child

by Bella Fowler
12th Aug 2020 5:31 AM

 

The Denyer family is expanding.

Beloved Channel 10 television personality Grant Denyer and his wife Cheryl 'Chezzi' Denyer have announced they're expecting their third child together.

Announcing the joyous news on Instagram on Tuesday, the excited couple shared an adorable Instagram video starring their two daughters Sailor, 8, and Scout, 4.

"We have some exciting news..... coming 1 March 2021," Grant and Chezzi both captioned the video, which shows their two girls sitting at a table with a toy doll.

"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," the girls - wearing matching bows - explain in the sweet footage.

Denyer's colleagues shared their well wishes in the comments, with The Project host Lisa Wilkinson writing: "Wow! Didn't see that coming!!! Huge congrats you guys. Loveliest news in ages. PS. And good luck with the morning sickness @chezzidenyer - mine lasted nine months with all three, so I am feeling your pain."

The couple, who first met when they worked together at Sunrise in 2005, live on a property outside of Bathurst with their two girls.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer celebrate their second wedding in Who magazine. Photo: Lawrence Furzey for WHO
In an interview with Now To Love, Grant previously revealed it was more "dislike at first sight" than love.

"To be honest, we didn't really like each other at the start. I think we were really similar and we had really similar fears so therefore we actually clashed," he said.

"She was quite pushy in terms of how she thought I should do things and then I was a smart alec know-it-all who thought I knew better," he added.

They were married in 2010, and last year, celebrated a second wedding, renewing their vows with their daughters by their side.

baby chezzi denyer entertainment grant denyer tv

