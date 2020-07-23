Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.

A GRANDMOTHER took the fall for her grandkids' bongs after police found the items in her home.

Police executed a search warrant at her Central Queensland residence last December and found a bong in a pot in a bedroom, and another in a laundry cupboard.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to two drug utensils possession charges.

The grandmother, who has five adult children, told police that she did not smoke drugs and the bongs might belong to her grandkids who stayed with her from "time to time".

The court heard that the grandmother had never had a previous drug offence.

She was fined $150.