Granite Belt’s rare gem set to reopen

BACK TO BUSINESS: Truffle Discovery Centre’s Matthew Hibberd is preparing to reopen his Granite Belt farm after virus restrictions made it impossible to continue trading.

THE Granite Belt’s blossoming truffle industry is slowly reopening, as the impact of drought, bushfires and now coronavirus begin to take its toll.

One of very few farms to publicly acknowledge their rare commodity, the Truffle Discovery Centre is expected resume retail trade within the coming weeks.

Owner Matthew Hibberd said the compounding effects of fires and drought over the summer has made it difficult to draw interest heading into winter.

“We lost a very small number (of trees) due to drought and the fires in September were within one kilometre of us,” Mr Hibberd said.

“But even keeping up water during the restrictions was quite difficult.

“For us, losing three or four trees is quite a huge percentage when you think only one in five or 10 trees could produce truffles.”

Mr Hibberd, who opened the discovery centre three years ago, is yet to yield a crop from his 40 trees – with the fungus taking up to 10 years to cultivate.

Despite his crop being significantly smaller than his competitors, Mr Hibberd has turned his focus to educating those who may know little about the delicacy.

“Our main goal it to satisfy our clients desire to experience truffles,” he said.

“In Queensland, there are no truffle farms are open to the public, so we saw the need for people to see it.

“Because truffles are so expensive and Stanthorpe has such a small selection, we really are special in the industry.”

The prospect of returning to more routine trading will allow Mr Hibberd to continue educating the community on the use of truffles.

“A lot of the harvests go into the retail side – so the truffle butters, balsamic glazes, mustards, etc.,” he said.

“It’s the most cost-effective way for a consumer to eat them.

“But generally, they are used fresh as a garnish, and we do have a customer that visits in winter to collect one truffle and can pay up to $200 for it.”