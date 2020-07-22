Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generationchefs

NEXT GENERATION: QCWT head chef Andrew Simpson, with former students Ashleigh Martin and Kiralee Barnden at the college’s commercial restaurant Varias.

NEXT GENERATION: QCWT head chef Andrew Simpson, with former students Ashleigh Martin and Kiralee Barnden at the college’s commercial restaurant Varias.

THE Granite Belt’s leading hospitality education provider has encouraged restaurants to employ the next generation of chefs, after reports the region was suffering a shortage of skilled workers.

It comes after Best Employment agency noted an increase in restaurants seeking qualified chefs across the region to cope with the current demand.

Queensland College of Wine and Tourism CEO Peter O’Reilly said business owners around the region were in a unique position to help establish the next generation of cooks.

“The best thing local restaurant businesses can do is encourage school-based apprentices,” he said.

“We are producing young chefs of incredible quality, but it’s up to business owners to build those relationships.”

The College, which currently has 30 students, provides students with the necessary skills to step into a commercial kitchen, according to Mr O’Reilly.

QCWT CEO Peter O’Reilly said it was up to individual businesses to employ school based apprentices to continue the region’s interest in hospitality.

He said while the region produced quality chefs, the lure of metropolitan kitchens could be hard to compete with.

“There will always be an issue about young people in particular, when they finish school and wanting to see the rest of the world and wanting to work in the big smoke,” he said.

“We’ve trained some excellent chefs in the past, but they want to try their trade with the big restaurants in the cities.”

However, while students continue to enrol at the college, Mr O’Reilly said he was shocked other restaurants were suffering from a shortage.

“Customers are here right now, so if someone is struggling to recruit a chef I’d be surprised, because it’s a great time,” he said.

“I think there is certainly an opportunity out here right now to attract chefs, particularly while we’re busy that we can pay them.

“We have to actually give them some security over the tenure of their job and offer them a package that’s worthwhile; come to a place where you can serve Mallow Lamb and freshly grown veggies.

“A chef who values their trade and are excited by it, those will tick their boxes.”

MORE STORIES:

Changes to casual work rules hits businesses hard

Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

Border cafes ready to implement new COVID measures

Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies