Granite Belt wineries reveal perfect cheese pairings

THERE are few things better in life than a perfectly paired combination of wine and cheese, and that is precisely what Wine and Cheese Day celebrates.

Every July 25th since 2014, people from across the globe have shared their favourite wine and cheese pairings and the Daily News is getting in on the action today, asking our favourite local winemakers for their best recommendations.

Robyn Puglisi-Henderson said there is nothing quite like a full-bodied glass of their 2017 Sinatlis with a slice of cheese that has been coated and aged in coffee grounds.

“We were at a wine tasting a couple of years ago and the women showing the cheese told us nothing went with that as well as our Sinatlis,” she said.

“It’s incredible.”

Over at Golden Grove, the “fresh and zippy” 2019 Durif pairs perfectly with a sharp blue cheese, according to winemakers.

Wine with a touch of sweetness goes best with blue cheese, because they can delicately offset the bitterness of the blue vein.

It’s a favourite among the sellers at Rumbalara Estate Wines, who prefer it with a chilled glass of The Rhino, a sweet white wine produced from Granite Belt grown Waltham Cross grapes.

The Rhino also pairs well with a strong vintage cheddar, for those who prefer it, as will any of their other rich, oaky offerings such as their 2016 Chardonnay.