COMMITTED TO THE COMMUNITY: Blue Topaz Caravan Park have been carting water to families in the Granite Belt for 10 years.
COMMITTED TO THE COMMUNITY: Blue Topaz Caravan Park have been carting water to families in the Granite Belt for 10 years.
Granite Belt water carter calls for unity among providers

Emily Clooney
11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
GRANITE Belt water carting businesses are eager to work more closely with the region’s charitable organisations, after noticing a dramatic decline in business.

Blue Topaz Caravan Park’s water carting service has delivered millions of litres of water to rural residents across the Granite Belt and northern New South Wales.

Owner Brendan Roberts said business has scaled back in the past year, as other services sprung up in the region.

“At our peak last year, we were doing six or seven loads per day,” Mr Roberts said.

“Now, we’re probably doing five or six per week.”

The business has looked after 200 residents for more than a decade, according to Mr Roberts.

Mr Roberts said there was very little competition among the region’s other water carting businesses.

“We don’t see each other as competition; we all have different sized trucks and charge different amounts,” he said.

“We’ve got quite a compact truck and can get into some spaces where the semi-trailers can’t.”

Water has been carted to the Granite Belt since January, with water levels at the town’s main water supply too low.

Storm King Dam currently sits at 19.3 per cent capacity, with three months’ supply available.

The chance of spring rain hasn’t wavered Mr Roberts’ commitment to helping rural residents receive fresh drinking and showering water.

“It’s a service that I think is in every rural town in Australia; getting water out to rural residents who aren’t on town water,” he said.

“In the foreseeable future, there’s always going to be a need for water carting.”

