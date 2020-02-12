Granite Belt shooters hold home ground advantage

FIRE AWAY: Granite Belt Bowmen Inc will welcome competitors from right around southern Queensland at this weekends competition.

SHOOTERS from right across southern Queensland will descend upon the Granite Belt this weekend for one of the biggest field archery competitions of the year.

Granite Belt Bowmen Inc Operator Dennis Burton said he expects to see 80 to 100 competitors competing in a range of different categories.

“This weekend we are holding our Branch D titles.

“Branch D is all of southern Queensland from Sunshine Coast to out as far as Roma and down to us.

“There is 10 archery clubs in Branch D and will be competing in all the different disciplines.

“Male, female and juniors cup disciplines with all the different bow types will go head to head and shoot to see who the best shooter in each class is,” Burton said.

He said it is going to be a big weekend with Granite Belt Bowmen Inc shooters having the home ground advantage.

“We have a couple of really good young shooters competing.

“Jackson Piller has a good chance of taking out a place on the podium for his age division.

“Aaron Tomkins is a state class shooter and should also do very well.”

The competition will kick off on Saturday February 15 and continue into Sunday February 16.

“It’s a family sport. We hope to get the family up there and competing and having fun together,” Burton said.

For more information visit Granite Belt Bowmen Inc on Facebook or contact Dennis Burton on 0457 040 379.