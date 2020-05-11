Granite Belt pair link up thousands of miles from home

Australian Army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Lachlan Searle and soldier Private James Dachs are deployed to Kabul.

THE Afghanistan War formally ended in December 2014 but several year’s on Australian Army personnel remain on the ground.

When the war kicked off in 2001, Stanthorpe’s James Dachs was still a toddler and never could have envisaged the role he’d play down the track.

Along with 46-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Lachlan Searle, Private James Dachs has represented the Granite Belt admirably on the frontline of war.

Private Dachs is part of Force Protection Element 13 (FPE-13), supporting Australian and coalition advisers.

Private Dachs’ team is one of those assigned with a range of security tasks, including base security, quick reaction forces and adviser force protection.

“I fulfil two roles here, one as a crew commander for the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, and as a guardian angel, providing close protection for mentors during their daily tasks,” Private Dachs said.

“It has been very rewarding to see all the skills I’ve learnt in Australia being utilised on operations here in Afghanistan.”

Private Dachs is a member of the Darwin-based 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, which makes up FPE-13.

“The best thing about the job is making lifelong mates with everyone in the platoon,” he said.

“Together we ensure that the adviser team have the security they need to do their job of developing the officer academy.”

Private Dachs grew up in Pozieres, Lieutenant Colonel Searle in Ballandean.

He might be 24 years his junior, but Private Dachs is charged with guarding over his fellow Granite Belt born superior.

Lieutenant Colonel Searle works as an adviser and mentor to the senior leadership of the Afghan National Army Officer Academy in Kabul.

“The Afghans are very interested in learning from Australian and other coalition mentors,” Lieutenant Colonel Searle said.

“They are highly committed, very resilient and aspire to deliver a stable and secure Afghanistan.”