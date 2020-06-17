Granite Belt little athletes right on track

BE RIGHT BACK: Granite Belt's little athletes hope to be back into training by September.

BE RIGHT BACK: Granite Belt's little athletes hope to be back into training by September.

LITTLE ATHLETICS: Stanthorpe’s little athletes will be able to get back on track sooner rather than later with hopes of their season commencing around September.

Committee member Dan O’Dea said, unlike other sports that had been drastically impacted by coronavirus, athletics had been one of the lucky ones.

“We’re a summer sport – we mirror the cricket season and run from roughly September to March every year,” O’Dea said.

He said the club was lucky to get away with only their last competition of the season and presentation night cancelled.

“Everyone was obviously disappointed, but the impact was minimal for us in comparison to other sports and events,” O’Dea said.

“These things happen and it was completely out of our control,” he said.

With promising signs of the season starting up again in the coming months, O’Dea said there would be plenty in store for athletes.

“We will be concentrating on teaching some new things and developing those skills we already have.

“New things like hurdles and javelin – things the kids usually wouldn’t train,” he said.

Although the club caters for those who want to take their athletic careers further, he said it was all about getting in and having fun.

“The vast majority of our kids are there for learning new skills and having a go.

“If we can get the kids to go further than that then that is a bonus for us rather than expectation.”

But as restrictions continue to relax across the state, the situation remains very unpredictable.

“I’d like to say by September that things would be close to normal, but we just don’t know.

“We won’t be going into too much depth about how it is going to impact us yet as things are always changing week to week.

“But I can imagine since it’s not a team sport and social distancing is relatively easy to do then there would be minimal distraction.”

O’Dea said to keep an eye on the Granite Belt Little Athletics Facebook page in the coming weeks for further information regarding the 2020 season.