Granite Belt heroes honoured by bushfire benefit gig

BUSHFIRE BENEFIT: Claire Walters, of Franky Smart, will perform at the Friday night fundraiser. PHOTO CREDIT: Brisbane Marketing

WHEN faced with the real threat of evacuation, Tom Horn and Claire Walters could only think about the fire devastation those in their beloved Granite Belt were still reeling from.

In early December, the pair watched as across the river, the Bundamba fire came inches away from their Karalee home.

"At first, you're in denial," Mr Horn said.

"You're thinking it won't really happen but all the sudden it does, and it's terrifying."

While the couple escaped unharmed, the fear was enough to spur them to remember those still suffering from the fallout of September fires.

"I just can't begin to think what they're going through, I can't put that into words," Ms Walters said.

"There's so much they're constantly worrying about, there's still water issues there now and so much rebuilding yet to go."

In light of widespread bushfire appeals across Australia, the two musicians knew they wanted to do something to show Brisbane was still thinking of Stanthorpe.

The question of how remained until they came up with the idea for Play for Rain.

This Friday, the bushfire benefit featuring an array of Brisbane-based artists, will raise money for both Granite Belt Wildlife Carers and Broadwater Amiens Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr Horn, who performs as Tom Thum, said it was about making sure those on the ground got direct assistance.

"Those smaller areas don't really get the funding they need,' he said.

"Stanthorpe may have dropped off the news cycle but the Granite Belt is still going through a lot of stuff. There's still drought-affected areas and rebuilding for the region.

"It was about making sure somewhere close to home didn't fly under the radar."

PLAY FOR RAIN: Claire Walters and Tom Horn wanted to help the Granite Belt after their own close call.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carer president Betty Balch said the duo reaching out had come as a wonderful surprise.

"I was flabbergasted as I am with anything where people want to support us, "she said.

"The support since the fire has been outstanding, and we've been extremely humbled."

While the centre had a welcome reprieve with rain, Mrs Balch said donations were still necessary to help deal with the post-fire recovery.

"I'm sitting here looking out the window at very burnt trees and scorched earth where nothing has grown on it yet," she said.

"We're got huge swathes of blackness everywhere still.

"The bit of financial help means … we have been able to put money aside so we're not always desperate for help. It means carers don't have to worry about where the next bit of food is coming from."

For Miss Walters, who performs in the band Franky Smart, nothing connected the community in a time of heartbreak like music.

"The first thing you see with disasters is benefit concerts, Braithwaite and Farnham out there for fire and drought relief," she said.

"The arts has such a beautiful way of pausing thought for a while to focus on what's happening."

Play for Rain is a benefit concert featuring artists such as Brentos The Freshmaker, Dan McGahan, Nomika and many more.

Tattoo studio Harpoon and Highwater will also be hosting a pop-up stand on the night, creating flora and fauna tattoos in honour of Granite Belt Wildlife Carers.

The event runs from 6-11pm at Concept Venue, 17 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley.

To buy tickets, head to the Facebook page for the event, Play for Rain, and follow the Eventbrite link.

This is an 18+event.