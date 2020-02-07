Granite Belt growers take group approach to future

GRANITE Belt growers are coming together in tough times, brain storming ways growing can improve throughout the region.

Industry development officer Clinton McGraph said the Stanthorpe Growers' Seminar is held on a regular basis, aimed to bring growers together to discuss problems arising in the industry.

"It's trying to help growers be better growers," Mr McGraph said.

"We are trying to get growers to communicate and then we adapt our seminars to suit their problems.

"There is always plenty of issues to discuss."

Mr McGraph said he is responsible for organising both vegetable and fruit industry workshops which are funded by the vegetable levy that growers pay for research.

"There are many issues around our region at the moment, purely around water," he said.

"That's the biggest factor affecting production."

Mr McGraph said the latest seminar will focus on the internal rot of capsicums, a widespread problem in the region.

"Tonight the information communicated is a result from that research," he said.

"Capsicums is a major crop throughout our region and internal rot is a major problem.

"We try to find out what we can do to stop that problem and give growers a refresher because Australia is clean green producer and we always want to be on top of the game in chemical application."

Mr McGraph said consumers don't realise what our local farmers go through to get fresh produce onto our plates.

"I was lucky enough to get a Subway yesterday and every one of the ingredients comes from this district," he said.

"It is really the resilience of our growers to make that happen.

"Consumers don't realise that some of them have had to move farms, get up at 3am so they can have a fresh bit of cucumber on their Subway."

