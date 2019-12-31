Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Granite Belt Drought Assist have adjusted their business hours to better utilise the time of management and volunteers.
Granite Belt Drought Assist have adjusted their business hours to better utilise the time of management and volunteers.
News

Granite Belt Drought Assist adjusts business hours

Saavanah Bourke
31st Dec 2019 1:23 PM

GRANITE Belt Drought Assist have adjusted their business hours to better use the time of both management and volunteers, according to co-manager Glenda Riley.

“We believe we are going to be more efficient this way,” Ms Riley said.

The new business hours will utilise volunteers time more effective and efficiently.
The new business hours will utilise volunteers time more effective and efficiently.

Ms Riley said the new business hours would undergo a trial and be reassessed in the coming months.

She said the business was continuing to evolve.

“This allows us more time to spend behind the scenes,” she said.

The centres new business hours are now effective and are as follows:

Monday: 9am – 4pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 9am – 4pm

Friday: 7am – 12 noon.

Saturday: 9am – 1pm

business hours granite belt drought assist stanthorpe drought water
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double the fun for park runners

        premium_icon Double the fun for park runners

        News If you are wanting to kick off your new years resolutions with a bang then this is the way to do it.

        Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        premium_icon Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

        News Motorists are advised to avoid the area

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News 55 people killed on southern Queensland roads in 2019.