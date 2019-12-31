Granite Belt Drought Assist adjusts business hours
GRANITE Belt Drought Assist have adjusted their business hours to better use the time of both management and volunteers, according to co-manager Glenda Riley.
“We believe we are going to be more efficient this way,” Ms Riley said.
Ms Riley said the new business hours would undergo a trial and be reassessed in the coming months.
She said the business was continuing to evolve.
“This allows us more time to spend behind the scenes,” she said.
The centres new business hours are now effective and are as follows:
Monday: 9am – 4pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 9am – 4pm
Friday: 7am – 12 noon.
Saturday: 9am – 1pm