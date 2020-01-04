Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: This koala was rescued from the fires and brought to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers with burns. It has since gone to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol.
ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: This koala was rescued from the fires and brought to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers with burns. It has since gone to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol.
News

FULL CIRCLE: Granite Belt carers donate to hurt NSW animals

Tessa Flemming
4th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Southern Downs wildlife carers were left inundated by injured native animals in the Granite Belt fires, it was the help of national carers from New South Wales and Victoria that got them through.

Now, as a bushfire crisis again ravages Australia, our region's carers are returning the favour.

According to Granite Belt Wildlife carer Ruth Bott, local carers were exhausted in September by the number of sick animals they tended to, with limited resources.

"When we had the bushfire there was an incredible number of animals in our care," she said.

"We had one carer in Stanthorpe who had 10 koalas in her care and there was little leaf for them to eat."

But, in a show of Australian mateship, the national community rallied behind the Granite Belt, donating thousands of dollars, which helped provide food and bedding. Now the organisation wants to return the love.

"We're going to offer them bedding, milk powder and money donations," Mrs Bott said.

"Our influx was so overwhelming and humbling.

"We're just trying to send that back to them," she said

To help NSW wildlife carers, donate to WIRES at https://www.wires.org.au/donate/ways-to-help

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wildlife carer’s desperate plea to drivers

        premium_icon Wildlife carer’s desperate plea to drivers

        News AS drought worsens, this Southern Downs carer has seen heartbreaking sights as animals struggle to survive the dry.

        Call for handcrafters as show quickly approaches

        Call for handcrafters as show quickly approaches

        News A number of new handcrafting classes for both adults and children have been...

        Council announces full-time water carting

        Council announces full-time water carting

        News Southern Downs Regional Council has announced that full-time water carting will...

        Committed community member announces his return

        premium_icon Committed community member announces his return

        News Southern Downs committed community member is making a return, announcing his...