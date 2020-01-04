FULL CIRCLE: Granite Belt carers donate to hurt NSW animals

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: This koala was rescued from the fires and brought to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers with burns. It has since gone to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol.

WHEN Southern Downs wildlife carers were left inundated by injured native animals in the Granite Belt fires, it was the help of national carers from New South Wales and Victoria that got them through.

Now, as a bushfire crisis again ravages Australia, our region's carers are returning the favour.

According to Granite Belt Wildlife carer Ruth Bott, local carers were exhausted in September by the number of sick animals they tended to, with limited resources.

"When we had the bushfire there was an incredible number of animals in our care," she said.

"We had one carer in Stanthorpe who had 10 koalas in her care and there was little leaf for them to eat."

But, in a show of Australian mateship, the national community rallied behind the Granite Belt, donating thousands of dollars, which helped provide food and bedding. Now the organisation wants to return the love.

"We're going to offer them bedding, milk powder and money donations," Mrs Bott said.

"Our influx was so overwhelming and humbling.

"We're just trying to send that back to them," she said

To help NSW wildlife carers, donate to WIRES at https://www.wires.org.au/donate/ways-to-help