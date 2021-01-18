Grandpa’s hidden meth lab sparks evacuation

Residents were evacuated and a grandfather was sent to jail when an abandoned methamphetamine lab was discovered in a north Brisbane apartment, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard in a one-of-a-kind case on Friday.

54-year-old Brisbane man James Allan Hughes pleaded guilty to permitting use of place and possession of dangerous drugs.

The items found were linked to the production of methamphetamine, with crystal residue found on several beakers.

The court heard Hughes, who appeared via videolink from custody, was providing emergency housing to an injured male friend when police attended his home at Slater Ave, Lawnton on an unrelated matter at around 4.45am, October 26.

According to police prosecutor sergeant Kim Harwood, officers saw several items left in plain sight that indicated to them that a drug lab was present, such as a glass jar full of yellow liquid, a glass reaction vessel and various chemicals in the bathroom.

A crime scene was declared, the unit block hurriedly evacuated and the two male occupants, including Hughes, were arrested.

Sgt Harwood said a forensic lab team found and processed about 30 items of evidential value including scientific glassware used for chemical processes, jars with "crystal-like substances" in them and containers of iodine, "commonly used in the making of dangerous drugs".

Further, there were several clip seal bags containing less than 3 grams of cannabis and handwritten pieces of paper detailing which local chemists dispensed medicine containing pseudoephedrine, and at what cost.

An example of a home meth lab. The police prosecutor said several jars with ‘viscous liquid’ were found at the scene.

Both of the men declined to be formally interviewed by police but asserted the items did not belong to Hughes, despite being found inside his apartment.

"(Hughes) stated the items were left in his unit by other persons and (he was) aware those persons were heavily involved in illicit drugs," Sgt Harwood said.

"(Because Hughes) was previously homeless, he knew what it was like (not to have a place to store items) so he allowed the stuff to be left in the unit so it doesn't get taken."

The permitting use charge is normally used in conjunction with drug manufacturing charges and carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.

The court heard it was quite unusual to see the charge appear on its own, and the duty lawyer was unable to find a precedent for Hughes' situation.

Magistrate Melanie Ho accepted that Hughes, a father of four children and grandfather to three children, was simply storing the items and not taking part in their manufacture or distribution as the evidence showed the items, such as the glass beakers, had not been used in months.

"When you're out (of jail), no more favours to people," Ms Ho warned Hughes.

"This could have put yourself in jeopardy given your (six page criminal) history.

"You have to be more careful."

Hughes was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Grandpa's hidden meth lab sparks evacuation