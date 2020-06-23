Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grandparents of Mason Parker, Sue and John Sandeman have been battling to change mandatory child abuse reporting laws. This election, their votes will be decided by child safety policies. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Grandparents of Mason Parker, Sue and John Sandeman have been battling to change mandatory child abuse reporting laws. This election, their votes will be decided by child safety policies. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Grandparents voting for child safety after horror murder

Ashley Pillhofer
by
19th Oct 2020 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NINE years after 17-month-old Mason Parker was murdered, his grandparents say still not enough has been done to protect Queensland children.

When Sue and John Sandeman vote in the state election, their votes will be based on child safety.

But the couple say in the lead-up to voting day, as politicians spruik spending commitments on the campaign trail, the public has not heard enough about each party's plan to protect our most vulnerable.

"No one is talking about the kids," Mr Sandeman said.

"I know we need jobs, roads and water but there is more to life than those things. The most important thing in life is our children."

Mason was violently murdered by his mother's then-partner, Troy Reed, in 2011.

One of the last pictures taken of Mason Parker.
One of the last pictures taken of Mason Parker.

Reed is serving a life sentence.

The Sandemans campaigned heavily for legislative reform after his death and eventually saw "Mason's Law" passed in Queens­land parliament.

Originally published as Grandparents voting for child safety after grandson's horror murder

More Stories

Show More
child safety grandparents mason parker queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        Premium Content SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        News The Granite Belt branch’s proposal was put to council leaving members more determined to help the community.

        ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        Premium Content ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        News The Southern Downs centenarian celebrated the milestone birthday with family and...

        TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        Premium Content TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        News Whether you’re in the market to buy or just dreaming, here are 10 stunning homes on...

        DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked in

        Premium Content DRAFT SET: Riders’ renewed confidence with first gig locked...

        News A YEAR out of the saddle won’t mean a thing for Granite Belt campdrafters when the...