Grandmother left reeling after driver’s shock act

AN AUGUSTINE Heights grandmother says her grandson was traumatised after he watched a driver deliberately mow down a duck in a quiet Augustine Heights street.

Louise Cummings said both she and her grandson were greatly distressed by the incident that occurred last month in a 50km/h zone in front of her Trinity Crescent home.

"The driver just had absolutely no regard for the ducks at all. You see so many people in the estate, they slow down and let the ducks go and if the ducks are just there, they give them a toot and they waddle off the road," she said.

"But then you see this person... I had to go out onto the road and use the dog's pooper scooper to pick the duck up and put it into the bin."

"Then we had to have a little ceremony and let one of the feathers go when there was a breeze so that my grandson could say goodbye to the duck, and tell him that the duck was in heaven, but the duck's partner was still over the road crying."

Ms Cummings said she believed the driver could have safely and easily avoided the duck.

"There were no other cars on the road at all. There weren't even any parked cars."

She also said she believed the driver of the dark coloured four-wheel-drive lived locally.

"It was a duck this time but we've got kids in this street and it's school holidays. I just want people to slow down," she said.

"They didn't slow down. They just ploughed through, hit the duck and kept going. There was no reason for it."

She said there was a lake at the bottom of her street where a lot of the ducks go.

"We've also got kangaroos in the estate, and with everything that's going on, they're obviously trying to find water. Wildlife is still a life."