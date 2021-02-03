Grandmother drives drunk with grandkid after 18 stubbies

A Burnett pensioner has faced court after being caught behind the wheel after smashing 18 beers and driving her grandchild home.

A grandmother who started 2021 off by downing 18 beers before getting behind the wheel has been reminded by a judge just how dangerous drink driving can be.

The grandmother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Murgon Magistrates Court to driving while under the influence on Tuesday, February 2.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the woman was intercepted for a routine check at 7.10am on January 1.

She admitted to police that she had consumed 18 stubbies of XXXX Gold beer between 10.30am and 3am the night before and returned a reading of 0.077 BAC.

The woman was represented by Mark Oliver, who told the court she "didn't feel drunk".

"She had been drinking and eating for several hours over New Years'. Her granddaughter needed to be driven home," Mr Oliver said.

"She did what most grandmothers do."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said while he accepted the grandmother of eight had not intended to break the law, she had still put herself, her grandchild and other at risk.

"The fact is, if you had anything to drink, you shouldn't drive at all for 24 hours - it's the only way to be sure," Mr Sinclair said.

"At that reading you're nearly four times as likely to cause an accident which could cause injury to yourself or your granddaughter."

She was convicted and fined $500, referred to SPER and was disqualified for 3 months.

