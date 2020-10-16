Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Grandma’s split-second baby move divides

by Hannah Paine
16th Oct 2020 2:31 PM

 

It's a real Sophie's choice: grab the baby, or the champagne?

That's the split-second decision one woman had to make in a now-viral video that has divided people on social media.

"And Grandmother of the year award goes to …" the video was captioned when it was first posted on Imgur.

The video, later shared to Twitter and Reddit, shows the woman sitting on a couch with two glasses full of champagne on the table in front of her.

The baby reaches for the glass …
The baby reaches for the glass …

A toddler standing at the table grabs hold of one of the full glasses and pulls it towards them, spilling some of its contents and prompting the woman to grab the flute out of their hand.

But the grab causes her to lose her grip on the toddler who falls to the ground.

The video has prompted a wave of discussion online, with many people arguing that saving the champagne glass from falling potentially stopped a bigger disaster.

The woman quickly grabs the glass.
The woman quickly grabs the glass.

 

Causing the baby to fall to the ground.
Causing the baby to fall to the ground.

 

 

 

 

But others claimed the situation could have been avoided if she hadn't allowed the toddler to get near the glass in the first place.

 

 

 

Meanwhile others said there was no harm done really, as babies and toddlers fall easily and pick themselves up just as quickly afterwards.

 

All we know is this woman has the fastest reflexes we've ever seen and should be recruited ASAP into whatever kind of secret government forces can best take advantage of her lightning-quick reactions.

 

 

Originally published as Grandma's split-second baby move divides

And starts to pull it down.
And starts to pull it down.

More Stories

offbeat parenting viral video

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Premium Content WINE AND WAGGING TAILS: Quirky new tour launched

        Travel This new Granite Belt tourism option is making sure furry friends can wine and dine by your side.

        Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about this art and craft trail

        Whats On Artists, workshops and more: Find out why this inaugural Warwick event is bringing...

        Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Premium Content Southern Downs towns secure ‘long-term’ water plans

        Politics ELECTION: Two water projects launch as election debate wages over future water...

        Accommodation providers reach pedestal tax tipping point

        Premium Content Accommodation providers reach pedestal tax tipping point

        News ‘Looking dire’: Warwick sector begs for council help as they struggle to recover...