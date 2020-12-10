Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Grandma caught breaking bad with drug lab

by Elisabeth Silvester
10th Dec 2020 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GRANDMOTHER was busted producing methamphetamine after a routine house inspection uncovered a drug lab.

Jennifer Joy King, 60, and her co-offender were asleep at the time the house inspection was conducted.

The Townsville District Court heard on August 2 last year, the real estate agent located the drug laboratory after entering King's premises.

After discovering the set-up, the real estate agent took photos of the laboratory and left her business card on the table. When King woke she located the business card and her co-offender dismantled the lab, the court heard.

Three days later on August 5, police executed a search warrant at King's home and found glassware consistent with the drug lab and the chemicals pseudoephedrine and iodine.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told Judge Gregory Lynham other items were also located during the search.

 

Jennifer Joy King, 60, was busted producing methamphetamine after a routine house inspection. FILE PICTURE
Jennifer Joy King, 60, was busted producing methamphetamine after a routine house inspection. FILE PICTURE

"The defendant made admissions to owning a number of items including a Samsung mobile phone used by (her co-offender) who accessed instructions how to produce methamphetamine," she said.

Ms Harrison said forensic analysis of the "unsophisticated" drug lab revealed around one gram of methamphetamine could have been produced.

It was concluded by the crown the drug lab was not for a commercial purpose.

The court heard King admitted to the police she allowed her co-offender to purchase the drug lab with her PayPal account and helped source the chemical iodine.

King pleaded guilty to four charges including one count of produce a dangerous drug.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client had been introduced to methamphetamine at the age of 40 but had turned her life around.

Judge Lynham expressed his disappointment at sentencing King at such a late age in life and called her involvement in the enterprise "foolish".

"It is troubling that a woman of middle aged years would be finding herself using methamphetamine for the first time, but again it just reflects the insidious nature of that drug," he said.

King was sentenced to 18 month in jail with immediate parole.

Originally published as Grandma breaking bad with drug lab

More Stories

breaking bad court crime drugs methamphetamines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Queensland students are lagging behind their counterparts in southern states in primary school mathematics and science, new international test scores show.

        Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        Premium Content Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        News Better town land division hoped for as the township plans for the next stage in its...

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        News Find out which schools have suspended hundreds of students in the past five years.

        WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        News The final votes are in, and now it’s time to find out who has taken out the title...