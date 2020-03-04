Thug knocks out grandad for using a leaf blower

Matthew Clinton Fuller walks from court after being sentenced for assaulting 71-year-old Ray Killick.

A GRANDAD who was knocked out and left bleeding for using a leaf blower has faced his attacker in court.

Ray Killick, a 71-year-old cleaner, was using a leaf blower to carry out his work at Stockland Caloundra about 7.15am on July 11, 2018.

Neighbouring resident Matthew Clinton Fuller, now 42, was woken by the noise and crossed the road to confront Mr Killick.

Maroochydore District Court was told how Fuller pushed Mr Killick in the back with "force" and he fell to the ground, striking his head on the bitumen.

He was knocked unconscious.

"After I had done it, I saw that he didn't move and that's what alarmed me straight away … he was on his face, mate and I freaked out," Fuller said in a police interview, which was played to the court.

"I took his backpack off him to get it off and I threw that to the side and then I rolled him on his side to have a look and there was just blood coming out everywhere."

Ray Killick was assaulted as he was using a leaf blower while working outside Stockland Caloundra.

Fuller fled the scene before witnesses rushed to Mr Killick's aid.

Mr Killick spent days in hospital receiving treatment for several injuries.

He told the court he now suffered PTSD and memory loss.

"You wouldn't believe … I've been to so many specialists and it's still ongoing," he said.

Fuller pleaded guilty to assaulting a person over 60.

The court heard he had confronted Mr Killick months prior to the attack and made complaints to the shopping centre management about the noise of leaf blowers.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner said Fuller had a dysfunctional upbringing, had recovered from a substance abuse disorder, and was diagnosed with a "persistent depressive disorder" and anxiety.

He said Fuller had sought help to manage his anger.

Police had alleged Fuller punched Mr Killick in the head but that fact was contested by Fuller's defence team.

Judge Gary Long sentenced Fuller on the basis he pushed Mr Killick.

Fuller was sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended immediately for three years.

Outside court, Mr Killick said his life had been changed forever.

"I'm a different person to what I was … looking over my shoulder all the time in case someone is going to come up behind me," he said.