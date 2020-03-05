Grand spectacle to showcase best of the Granite Belt

Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle employees Megan Hitchcock and Tiia Dunbar (middle) with clients (from left) Kim Davies, Matthew Cartwright, Abby Stey and Susie Adamson. They’ve been busy getting ready for the Grand Parade on Saturday. Picture: Matthew Purcell

Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle employees Megan Hitchcock and Tiia Dunbar (middle) with clients (from left) Kim Davies, Matthew Cartwright, Abby Stey and Susie Adamson. They’ve been busy getting ready for the Grand Parade on Saturday. Picture: Matthew Purcell

THE Apple and Grape Festival’s Grand Parade remains one of the event’s most iconic features.

From floats, to school’s to bands and vintage cars, the main street spectacle is a festival favourite for many.

Parade director, Bill Brown, says this Saturday afternoon’s parade will be a stand out of the 10 day event.

“The theme for the parade this year is ‘We Are Australian’,” Mr Brown said.

“People in the parade have really got stuck into that theme and that’ll be reflected when it makes its way down the street.”

Mr Brown said every school in the area will be represented.

So too will several businesses and service groups.

With anywhere between 50-80,000 people expected in Stanthorpe this weekend, it’ll be a perfect chance to showcase the best of the Granite Belt to a huge number of people.

“People will be coming from far and wide.

“Thankfully we only do this every two years because I don’t think we’d keep up if it was every year.

“But it has certainly lifted the community this week

“So come down, watch the floats, encourage the kids and enjoy it,” Mr Brown said.

One group who’ll make their way down the street with everyone else at 2pm, is a contingent from Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle.

Clients have this week been crafting some creations that’ll be used in their float.

“The customers of Endeavour are really excited to see the parade and see their done up float in the parade,” employee, Megan Hitchcock said.

“We’ve got some customers coming from Warwick to take part as well.”

Keeping to theme, they’ll have a ‘beachy, backyard’ vibe to their truck.

“The customers have made a whole bunch of things and they’ll help us decorate the truck tomorrow as well.

“We’ve been doing Apple and Grape craft all week.

“We watched a video of the 2018 parade and they’re very excited to take part,” she said.

The Channel 7 Grand Parade runs along High and Maryland Streets from 2pm.