GRAND FINAL BOUND: Coach reveals plan for Redbacks

YOU’RE HELP NEEDED: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks will play in their first grand final and the coach is asking for your help to boost players. Picture: Kevin Farmer

THE Stanthorpe United Redbacks will have the hopes and expectations of the Granite Belt behind them when they take to the pitch in the premier men’s grand final in two weeks.

It’s the first time a team from the Granite Belt has played in the highly competitive final, after the side recorded a nailbiting 1-0 victory over Willowburn yesterday.

The win is one coach Brad Rub struggled to describe, with the victory giving the injury-riddled side a much-needed week off.

“The week off now becomes important about how we manage our mindset and making sure they’re ready to raise again in two weeks,” Rub said.

“At the end of the day, we’ve made the grand final now and no matter what happens I’d like to think we’ve exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Discipline was at the forefront of minds, according to Rub.

The grand final is set to be played on Sunday November 15 in Toowoomba, with the Redbacks looking for a strong backing.

“We had a really good support base in Gatton from Stanthorpe yesterday; for people to make that two-and-a-half-hour car trip, is amazing, it really is,” he said.

“It gives the boys something else to play for; it’s one thing for the group to play for each other.

“The more people we can get there, the better. Toowoomba is a very big town and it could up being very one sided.”

With just 90-minutes left of football left for the year, Rub hoped the side would “really enjoy” the final dance.

“I think if we haven’t learnt what we’re doing by now, the grand final isn’t going to change the world,” he said

“It’s going to be about attitude and not letting it get too big; keeping it simple.

“They’ve worked hard for it and let’s just see what we can do.”

