Govt set to spend $850k on domestic violence support

THE Fraser Coast is set to receive $850,000 in domestic and family violence support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families.

Minister the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the new services would be delivered by Central Queensland Indigenous Development Ltd.

"Funding for this important new service will help break down the barriers to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families seeking culturally safe and appropriate family violence support," Ms Farmer said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering $850,000 to CQID over three years to assist Hervey Bay and Maryborough families under pressure from domestic and family violence.

"At the core of the new service from CQID is the safety of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and help for perpetrators to stop their violent behaviour.

"You may not be specifically aware of it, but the sad reality is most of us know of somebody who is affected by domestic and family violence."

CQID CEO Jason Field welcomed the funding and said CQID was committed to helping support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay region.

"As a community-controlled organisation, it is important that CQID can continue to find new ways to support our people, and this is a much-needed opportunity to create change," he said.

"It's vital that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families are provided with culturally appropriate supports delivered by an indigenous organisation that brings a personal knowledge and shared experience of the challenges in community."

Ms Farmer said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women were over-represented in domestic and family violence statistics.

"Indigenous Australians are affected by domestic and family violence at a disproportionate rate with devastating results for communities," she said.

"Not only are indigenous Australian women among the most legally disadvantaged, they're more likely to be hospitalised by family violence or die because of a violent assault.

"The Not Now, Not Ever report recommended culturally sensitive programs by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander providers to achieve better outcomes in communities."