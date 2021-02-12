‘Gorilla Glue girl’ finally gets hair unstuck

Tessica Brown, the US woman who went viral after smearing Gorilla Glue on her hair to style it, has finally gotten the incredibly sticky stuff out after surgery.

Footage posted by TMZshows Ms Brown in tears, running her fingers through her hair for the first time in more than a month after emerging from the four-hour procedure.

"How's it feel like to feel your hair like that again?" a voice is heard asking.

"Now I wish I would've waited to cut my ponytail off," Ms Brown says.

"It's over. Over," she says. "Over."

Ms Brown got into the sticky situation after smearing the adhesive on her scalp after running out of hairspray - saying she thought it would just wash out.

Ms Brown was emotional when she arrived in Los Angeles for the surgery. Picture: LionsShareNews/BACKGRID.

She ended up posting the saga online, saying she grew desperate for a solution after trying olive oil, tea tree oil and other concoctions - until a doctor came to the rescue.

The surgery was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng, who offered to do the $16,000 procedure for free.

"Initially I thought it was a joke, but my office said, 'Hey, can you remove Gorilla Glue from somebody's scalp?'" he told TMZ. "I said, 'Of course.'

"I looked up the compound … and we figure out the science, how to break it down," he said.

Ms Brown went viral earlier this month after she revealed her hair had been stuck in place after using Gorilla Glue. Picture: TikTok

In a series of videos and Instagram posts, Ms Brown, from Louisiana in the US, documented multiple unsuccessful attempts to wash the industrial-strength glue out of her hair at home, as well as seeking treatment at hospital.

"It's not my choice," Ms Brown said of her slicked-down "forever ponytail" in one TikTok video last week, which has been viewed more than 20 million times.

"When I do my hair I like to, you know, finish it off with a little Got2B spray, you know, just to keep it in place? Well I didn't have any more Got2B spray so I used this," she explained, holding up a can of Gorilla Glue.

Ms Brown said she had "washed my hair 15 times and it don't move" and it had been a "bad, bad, bad idea".

Since going viral Ms Brown has documented multiple attempts to wash the adhesive out of her hair - using home remedies like coconut and tea tree oil.

Ms Brown had previously gone to the emergency room to try and remove the glue. Picture: Instagram

Ms Brown's plight has attracted sympathy from a growing base of followers invested in what happened, with dermatologists and even celebrities weighing in on her situation.

Gorilla Glue has since issued a statement on Twitter saying they are "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced".

But the company hasn't offered to support the woman in removing the product, citing the "unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair".

"Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, 'Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing.'"

