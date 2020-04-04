Good riddance: Party boss’s swipe at former MP

The LNP president has blasted retired MP Jann Stuckey in an extraordinary newsletter, saying members like her are no longer welcome in the party.

LNP president David Hutchinson has blasted retired MP Jann Stuckey in an extraordinary newsletter, saying members like her are no longer welcome in the party.

The Courier-Mail has obtained the internal newsletter issued last night, in which Mr Hutchinson claimed the by-election campaign and Currumbin candidate Laura Gerber were subjected to a "disgraceful barrage of unprovoked criticism".

Ms Gerber claimed victory this week after last Saturday's by-election, with the latest count by the Electoral Commission of Queensland count showing she had scooped 43.76 per cent of the primary vote.

"Mrs Stuckey has resigned her membership of the LNP, and to that I say good riddance," Mr Hutchinson wrote.

"To those like her who still remain in the party, I say to those people - in the knowledge I have the membership's support on this - you are no longer welcome."

Mrs Stuckey said she did not wish to comment.

In the newsletter, Mr Hutchinson wrote: "Following the retirement of Jann Stuckey in late January, the party's by-election campaign and Laura were unfairly subjected to a disgraceful barrage of unprovoked criticism, white-anting and downright abuse by Mrs Stuckey.

"Unfortunately, she was joined by some of her acolytes from inside the party who relentlessly leaked to the media, trolled social media and sought to interfere with the campaign in every way possible.

"Disappointingly, for all of our members, every time this occurred the party had to invest more resources and finances into the campaign."

Ms Stuckey cited ill health and bullying in bringing forward her retirement in January.

Days later, in a radio interview, she said the party operated in a cone of silence.

In February, Ms Stuckey posted a photo of herself and Labor MP Duncan Pegg to her Facebook page, writing: "He reached out to see how I was doing, unlike ANY of my LNP colleagues who have shunned me…"

