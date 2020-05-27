Menu
BACK ON: Stanthorpe Bowls Club president David Rose with wife Robyn.
Sport

‘Good news’ for bowls club members

Saavanah Bourke
27th May 2020 10:37 AM
BOWLS: Stanthorpe Bowls Club members have been given the green light to go ahead with play, as roll ups will be allowed from today.

Club president David Rose said it was welcoming news and a step in the right direction.

“Under the government regulations people will be able to come back for a roll up,” Rose said.

“It is very good news for us as a club.”

Despite the positive announcement, Rose said players will have to adhere to strict guidelines if they wish to do so.

“Players have to come between 8am and 12pm and 1pm and 3.30pm Monday to Friday,” he said.

“They will have to keep their distance between the rinks and only 10 players at a time will be allowed.

“They can’t just turn up and play straight away – they will have to report to the starters box first.”

While competitions still remain a no go, Rose is confident the club’s members will be eager regardless.

“I hope people come up and have a go even though there isn’t any competitions.

“Some people are still worried about the whole situation but I am confident a fair few will return to play.”

With the cancellation of bowls carnivals at majority of clubs across the region, Rose doesn’t see that changing.

“Carnivals may not start up again this year, but competitions and championships may.

“We hoped they may start up towards the end of the year because a lot of clubs had them booked.

“This is a step in the right direction, and we hope within the next couple of weeks we can play competition bowls too.”

While Rose said it is good to look ahead, he wants to focus on “getting through” the initial stage of relaxed restrictions first.

“We will just take it one day at a time and hope people follow the guidelines that are in place.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

